BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 144.4% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the July 29th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,462. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.