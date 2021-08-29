BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 144.4% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the July 29th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,462. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.