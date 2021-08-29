Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

