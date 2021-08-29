Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BJAN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 5,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,812. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06.

