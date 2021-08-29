Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $66.89. 7,432,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,612. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

