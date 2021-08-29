Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

