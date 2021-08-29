Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Insider Kenneth Murray Acquires 250,000 Shares

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) insider Kenneth Murray bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Blue Planet Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

