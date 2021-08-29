Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Blueprint Medicines worth $46,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.08. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.