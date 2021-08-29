BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

