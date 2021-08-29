BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

