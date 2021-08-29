Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 527,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

