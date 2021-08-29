BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,192. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

