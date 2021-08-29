Brian J. Wendling Sells 5,356 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

