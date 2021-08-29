Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 109,473 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

