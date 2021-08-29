Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

