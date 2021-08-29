Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,002 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

