Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $895.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $820.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

