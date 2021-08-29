Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

