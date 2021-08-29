Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $160.25 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

