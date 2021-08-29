Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,638 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 520.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

