Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $180.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

