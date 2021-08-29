Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $22.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 871.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

