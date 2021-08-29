Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 1,940,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

