Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $53.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.59 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

AAOI stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

