Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.29. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

