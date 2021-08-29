Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $88.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 331,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $687.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

