Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.06. 76,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $936.02 million, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

