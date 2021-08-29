Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

