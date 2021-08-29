Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

TLS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 780,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.50.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,210 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,697. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.