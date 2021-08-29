Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price at $5.31

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several analysts have commented on CHRRF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.