Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,762.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52). Also, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14).

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,201 ($41.82). The company had a trading volume of 432,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,045.90. The stock has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 50.09. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 36.74 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,288 ($42.96).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

