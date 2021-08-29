Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.40

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

