Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAP. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

NYSE:AAP opened at $203.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

