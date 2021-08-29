Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 309.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.96 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

