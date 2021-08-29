Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.