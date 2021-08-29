Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 375 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.