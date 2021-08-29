Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up about 2.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Penske Automotive Group worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $89.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.