BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in BTRS by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

