Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $382.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $379.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.