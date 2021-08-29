Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $19.30 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of -2.12.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.