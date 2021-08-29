Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Trading Up 3.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)’s share price was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 442,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average daily volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRND. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $639,000.

About Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

