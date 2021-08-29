Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.24. 3,560,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

