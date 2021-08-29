Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 137,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,644. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $844.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

