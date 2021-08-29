Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$96.42 and a 1 year high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

