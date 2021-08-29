Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Raises Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.1533 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.