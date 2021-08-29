Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of CGI opened at C$40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$25.01 and a 1-year high of C$40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.61.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.