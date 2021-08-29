Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

