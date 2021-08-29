Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$41.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.50.

CNQ opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,286.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

