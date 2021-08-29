Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 27,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,902. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.