Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. 748,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,267. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

