Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

FDLO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 23,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.